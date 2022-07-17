Last Tuesday, as parliamentary secretary for social dialogue, I announced the introduction of new rights and benefits for our workers. This occasion was significant for a number of reasons.

First things first. This was one of the pledges in the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto, which is now the government’s programme for the next five years.

Secondly, through this introduction into Maltese law, the government has continued affirming that the rights of all workers remain high on its agenda. In other words, we walk the walk not just talk the talk.

There are those who opine that the current global climate makes it challenging to introduce new rights for our workers. It’s hard to disagree with such a statement, given that the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have put tremendous pressure on our businesses and our public finances.

However, I’d like to think that we can rise above the challenges in place and look towards assuring a better country for all.

Towards a country where people from abroad come searching for a better life on our shores. Where there are various rights which are non-existent elsewhere. And where there are high-paying jobs, which aid in offering a higher quality of life.

It is a given that the Maltese are both diligent and hardworking. However, even the most hardworking individuals should have enough time on their hands to spend with their families and to see their children grow up and enjoying their childhood days. Thanks to the introduction of these new rights, we will ensure an improvement in the balance between work life and family life. But what was announced, precisely?

Firstly, the new legal changes will bring added benefits vis-à-vis three major ‘leaves’: paternity leave, parental leave and carers’ leave. Paternity leave is leave for fathers or equivalent parents given on the birth or adoption of a child. As things stand, Maltese law grants one or two paid working days (depending on the sector where one is employed) in relation to paternity leave. With the introduction of these legal changes, this number shall be increased to 10 working days at full pay.

Parental leave is leave from work on the birth or adoption of a child. Currently, Maltese law allows for four months of unpaid leave, to be taken by each parent for children up to the age of eight. However, by virtue of these legal amendments, two of these four months shall now be paid at the national parental leave rate as from August 2. This leave entitlement will be split over the course of eight years, ensuring that parents will be able to avail themselves of this entitlement mainly during the first few years from the birth of the child.

Parents will now have the right to request flexible working arrangements - Andy Ellul

Accordingly, of the two months of paid leave, 50 per cent of the entitlement will have to be taken until the child attains four years of age, 25 per cent will be taken when the child is between four and six years of age and 25 per cent will be taken when the child is between six and eight years of age.

This law will also bring about a new concept into Maltese law: carers’ leave. This leave concerns five working days per annum for workers to provide care or support to a relative or a person living in the same household, something that will ensure that, in case of medical emergencies, workers will also be able to stay at home to look after their relatives.

Lastly, the legislative packagae, which transposes the EU’s Work-Life Balance Directive, introduces another innovative concept into Maltese industrial law. Parents will now have the right to request flexible working arrangements. This will definitely bring about a ‘culture change’ when it comes to industrial law as this right will now start to be included in work contracts and collective agreements.

Government is fully aware businesses are feeling the brunt of the pressures imposed by the effects of the pandemic, war in Ukraine and global inflation. Thus, we have ensured the financial costs of these new changes are fully incurred by the government till end 2023. As from January 2024, the private sector will start covering its own employees’ costs, assuring that breathing space is allowed in this regard.

The government remains committed to ensuring higher living standards and a better quality of life for all of our citizens. Of course, there are those who argue that this is not the right time to set the ball rolling owing to the current global circumstances.

However, as a government that prioritises workers’ rights, we believe these must be upheld and enhanced continuously and enhancement is precisely what we’re looking towards with this new law.

Andy Ellul is Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue.