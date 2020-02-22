The prime minister’s declaration that things are back to normal in Malta and Gozo should be taken with a pinch of salt – not only because we are finding out new scandalous details behind Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder every week. It is also because, by local standards, normality implies the poor standards in governance which got us into this tragic mess in the first place.

Normality is not a gold standard – it is not even the bare minimum. To return to normality in Malta implies carrying over the baggage of the past. Nonetheless, let us not get lost in semantics – the prime minister is really trying to say that the rule of law is being enforced and that our institutions are working.

Discovering deep levels of corruption in the police is a discovery that our institutions are not, in fact, working at all.

However, it would be a result of partisan fanatacism to deny that things have improved since Robert Abela became prime minister. Action is in fact being taken, and standards appear to have been raised.

The danger to our democracy now lies in us accepting and being satisfied with these little improvements out of exhaustion. We cannot close our eyes to the deeper problems in our democracy, just because we are relieved that things are not as bad as before. It is essential that we do not settle for less out of a misplaced sense of gratitude.

Especially because of the troubles facing the Nationalist Party, many people are ready to accept the status quo and lower their standards. To do so would be to give in and accept a one-party state.

Normality is no longer good enough. It is time to dream and to think big

If we are to take the prime minister at his word, however, he does not want us to lie down and do that either, since he wants a strong Opposition to be in place.

Therefore, whether you are a floating voter, a Nationalist, a Labourite, or a third party supporter, then it is clear that despite the tiredness one may feel with the current situation, it is still important to pay attention and to remain engaged with the democratic process.

Last week, I wrote that while a big show is being made of a desire for reform in certain sectors, good governance is still not being applied with uniformity across the board. For example, certain powerful developers still seem to be at liberty with breaking the law and influencing decisions in the Planning Authority illegally. The rule of law either applies to everyone equally, or it is not functioning at all.

At the end of the day, the systematic rot at the heart of Maltese and Gozitan democracy is that there is a powerful moneyed elite which thinks it can either literally or metaphorically get away with murder. Until that elite is purged from the halls of power, then we will not have escaped the trap by which we fool ourselves when we call it “normality”.

To provide an antidote to national democratic fatigue, I suggest disengaging from pointless internal bickering and drama taking place in some sectors of political life. Focus on the issues which need resolving – dream of what Malta and Gozo should and can be like.

Think of the quality of life you want for yourself and for your loved ones. Dream of the kind of community you want to live in, free from hatred and suffering.

Imagine the clean air you want to breathe, the countryside you want to be able to walk in and enjoy, and think of the space you want to stretch your elbows in without bumping into someone because developers have taken up all the free spaces and crowded us like sardines.

Then, once you have established in your mind what you want the country to look like, work closely and peacefully with those who share your vision. Desist from hurling insults and open a discussion instead. Even Sandro Chetcuti is now supporting party financing reform and the state funding of political parties, to cut away the unhealthy relationship between developers and political parties.

Reform is in reach – but not if we cling on to old habits, counterproductive hatreds and rotten standards. Normality is no longer good enough. It is time to dream and to think big. Abroad, such inspiration drives change. I think Malta and Gozo deserve that energy too.

Timothy Alden is interim leader of the Democratic Party.