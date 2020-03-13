Two people were together on a beach and one nudged the other: “There’s a big wave out there. It looks like a tsunami. We have to move.”

The other, half-asleep, looked up momentarily and told his friend: “Nah, don’t worry, it’s just a small wave.” And promptly fell back asleep.

His friend wasn’t listening. He had already taken off for high ground.

Which had more chance of surviving?

A tsunami could hit Malta’s health services if the number of cases that have so far been diagnosed here continue to double every three days or so. On Saturday there were two cases. By yesterday morning there were nine.

The government has been fairly convincing that the country is well-prepared for a serious outbreak. But aside from our capacity to react and cope with one, the question is whether we are doing enough to prevent one. All our COVID-19 patients so far have returned from badly-hit northern Italy and other European countries, but not all self-quarantined initially.

It is not an unreasonable assumption to make that the virus is spreading stealthily in the community, especially because it is known to be transmitted in the absence of symptoms.

Statistical modelling has demonstrated that in Hubei, the Chinese province worst hit by the virus, the crest of the official incidence was preceded in time by a steep rise in undetected COVID-19.

It is crucial to learn from other countries how they are tackling the crisis. In China, strictly-imposed extreme measures have pushed the figures of new cases down to negligible. Taiwan, just off the Chinese mainland, has managed to keep cases down to a handful with immediate aggressive measures, starting in January, that included travel bans, strict quarantines, surveillance, testing and social distancing. On the other hand, it could be argued that Italy’s increasingly draconian measures are being taken out of desperation and they have been too late to prevent widespread transmission.

There are ominous warnings from experts. The president of Italy’s Group for Evidence-Based Medicine, Nino Cartabellotta, a leading public health expert, warned in an interview a few days ago that the later other countries implement severe measures, the weaker the results.

European countries, he said, should introduce Italy’s stringent measures as soon as possible: “A similar destiny is coming to their doors. The longer we wait, the higher the number of deaths.”

Every day counts. The virus moves faster than politics or economics. The government has its own experts and is to be commended for the bold measures it has taken so far, including travel restrictions and closing schools for a week. To use a well-worn adage, safe is better than sorry. The community knows this. Many have taken their own initiatives. Events of all sizes have been cancelled, some schools closed down before they were instructed to do so, many businesses are allowing people to work from home, outlets are asking people to keep their distance from counters, and so on.

The reality of this disease is that we cannot wait to find out if it is a tsunami or not. Action needs to be taken as if one is coming, while there is still time.

As we try to fight the virus, however, we need to ditch self-interests and react in the collective interest. We keep hearing about sanitizers constantly being stolen from hospitals, we keep getting reports of people being unnecessarily hounded...

Let’s focus on keeping this virus away without the hysteria.