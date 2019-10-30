Talks are being held with the government for better working conditions for the members of the armed forces, the commanding officer, Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi said on Wednesday.

Addressing some 60 recruits during their passing out parade at Luqa Barracks, Brigadier Curmi said the new conditions would help make recruitment more attractive and help ensure serving members stayed on.

A number of projects were also in the pipeline, he said, such as the purchase of the AFM’s largest patrol vessel to date.

Also addressing the recruits, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said talks were also underway to have the qualifications gained through in-house training at the AFM, recognised as part of the national Malta Qualifications Framework system.

Dr Farrugia urged the recruits to keep rising through the AFM ranks and seek further training.

