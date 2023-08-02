It seems like everyone active in the online betting world has at least heard of bet365, regardless of where that person is located. So, it should not be a surprise to hear that Australian punters are particularly fond of this operator.

One of the reasons why bet365 is on top of the betting industry is that it follows and adapts to all trends. One of those trends is mobile betting.

Along that line, bet365 has a fully functional mobile app that is fully optimised for all devices. Let’s take a look at its specifics and how it improves your online betting adventure.

Easy download and login procedure

Even if you are completely new to the mobile betting world, you will have it easy to start your betting adventure with bet365's mobile app. If you don’t want to download the app, you can always open the website from any mobile browser.

However, plenty would say that the app is the ultimate mobile betting pleasure. If you are an iOS user, you can download bet365’s app from App Store, while Android users can visit the Mobile Sports Site at bet365 and click on 'View all bet365 apps'.

The app works flawlessly on various new mobile phones, so you probably won’t have a problem with that regard. Then, you can start your mobile betting journey by following the next few steps:

Log in with your existing credentials

Make your mobile deposit (if your balance is not sufficient)

Choose a market to bet on

Place your bet and secure wins!

Claim your bonuses with ease

Bet365 is known for taking care of all its registered punters. Therefore, you can claim various bonuses and ongoing promotions during each stage of your betting adventure.

Of course, all these offers are available through the mobile app. Claiming bonuses has never been simpler – all you have to do is make the minimum deposit required (depending on the promotion) and off you go!

Due to Australian legislation that doesn’t allow advertisements for promo codes or incentives to sign up, there is no bet365 sign-up code you will need to use when claiming each offer.

Loads of sports and betting types

Another reason why bet365 is so highly-regarded in the Australian online betting scene is that it has loads of betting options you can choose from. All the popular betting options are at your disposal here:

Handicap bets

Outright winner

Total points/goals

Over/under

Double chance

Draw no bet

Correct score

Bet builder

Moreover, football is the most popular sport in Australia, but that is not the only sport you can wager on. From tennis to baseball, athletics, darts, MMA, moto sports, and even politics – you name it, you have it all to choose from at bet365’s mobile app.

All sports on the app are listed in alphabetical order, just like on the desktop version of the site. You can also use additional features while betting on the go, such as live streaming.

Pre-match and live betting

Of course, before placing a bet, you need to make a good research and see how you can spend your money wisely. One of the biggest advantages pre-match betting holds is that you have sufficient time to make that research.

As there are various markets available for pre-match bets at bet365, you can concentrate your research on anything you wish.

The situation with live betting is a bit different. Live betting grows in popularity in Australia, but you need to gain experience with the industry to enhance it better. You don’t have that much time with live bets as you often need to make instant decisions based on what you see in particular games.

All sports on the app are listed in alphabetical order. Photo: Unsplash

Odds change all the time as the match progresses, so you can find great value with live bets. Bet365’s live betting platform is arguably the best available in Australia. You can see detailed stats, infographics, and live-streaming options for tons of matches all the time.

Lastly, the number of live markets is much more complete than what other bookies offer in the country. Whether you want to try your luck with the next goal, yellow card, throw-in, half-time score, end result, or other – you can find it all at bet365’s mobile app.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.