On April 17, Smile-Expo will hold an online conference for the European market – Betting in face of COVID-19. This event is dedicated to the peculiarities of operating a betting business during the quarantine imposed by different countries because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Best practices of overcoming the crisis, a heated discussion about relevant betting areas and networking in a new format – all of this will be available to the conference audience.

The conference, which starts at 11am, will bring together representatives of the European betting market, members of sports associations, as well as providers of betting products and services.

Speakers will include Harry Lang, founder of Brand Architects, Ian Smith, integrity commissioner at Esports Integrity Coalition (ESIC), Mark O'Sullivan, assistant manager at KPMG Malta, Martin Wachter, CEO and founder of Golden Race, and Ivan Alonso, general manager at Club Nacional de Football (Uruguay).

Experts will talk about betting market changes caused by the cancellation of sports matches and explain how to grow businesses within the crisis. They will examine the most sought-after betting lines and the future of the industry. Besides, speakers will thoroughly analyse the features and prospects of such betting directions as traditional, virtual, esports and fantasy sports.

Smile-Expo is carrying out a special offer until April 10. Buying a ticket to the online conference, you can obtain the second one for free. Two tickets will cost just €100 during the offer. Prices will increase after April 10.

The Betting in face of COVID-19 online conference will take place on April 17, 2020.

The event is organised by Smile-Expo, an international company with experience in conducting offline events dedicated to the potential and prospects of gambling.

For the event programme and more details visit onlinebettingconf.com.