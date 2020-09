Erjon Beu’s superb hat-trick spearheaded Lija Athletic to a stunning 4-0 win over Senglea Athletic, despite playing with a man down for the majority of the game.

Young defender Carl Cassar was given the marching orders on the brink of the 20th minute mark and it seemed that Lija were heading for a difficult evening.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta