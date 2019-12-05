A suspect thief who pleaded not guilty to stealing merchandise from a beverages store in Mrieħel has been remanded in custody.

Giorgi Dvalishvili, a 42-year-old Georgian national, was charged with the aggravated theft that allegedly took place at the Farsons Direct store.

Prosecuting Inspector Alfredo Mangion explained that there had been several reports of alcoholic beverages going missing from the store, with the total value of items standing at around €3,000.

Police investigations had ultimately zoomed in on the man as the prime suspect.

During his arraignment on Thursday, the man pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody.

Defence lawyer Victor Bugeja, made no request for bail at the arraignment stage.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Nadine Lia.