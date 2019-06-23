Bank of Valletta warned on Tuesday that some customers are receiving fraudulent text messages in an attempt to get their banking details.

The SMSes inform customers that suspicious activity has been noted on their internet banking and redirects them to a false website purportedly originating from the bank.

"The bank advises its customers that this is a phishing SMS message that is not being sent by BOV. Customers are urged not to click on the link or input any details and to delete the message," BOV warned.

It said it never requests any personal customer information such as 24x7 login credentials, PINs, credit card details, account numbers, passwords or any other information such as email, telephone or other means of communication.

For further assistance, customers may contact the bank’s customer service centre on 2131 2020 or by email on customercare@bov.com.