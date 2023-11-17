The police have urged the public to be wary of scam telephone calls that may appear to be coming from a number belonging to a police station or bank.

In a statement on Friday, the Malta Police Force said that it had received reports of people receiving calls from spoofed numbers that appear to be coming from local banks or police offices, asking people for their personal information or banking details.

“We appeal to anyone receiving these phone calls to not give out any personal information and if you are in doubt, contact that entity on its official phone number,” the statement said.