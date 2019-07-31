The experts commissioned to prepare the geological and geotechnical investigation of the seafloor between Malta and Gozo, in view of a possible Malta-Gozo tunnel, have themselves cautioned that their geological model is not to be taken as something definitive and certain.

This message is something that those bulldozing the Malta-Gozo tunnel project – Franco Mercieca, Chris Said, Ian Borg, Joseph Muscat and Frederick Azzopardi – should clearly listen to. Then, after having reflected on the message the commissioned experts are sending out, they should halt this ‘mother of all madnesses’ they are leading the country to.

The experts verified that nine micro-earthquakes took place in the seas close to Gozo in the period between 2016 and 2018.

The strongest of these was of 2.6 magnitude.

The experts observed: “A number of micro-earthquakes (magnitude less than 2.6) have been recorded on the seismic network installed on Gozo, Comino and northern Malta.

“Although the earthquakes appear to fall on a lineament trending approximately NE–SW, parallel to the ‘horst-and-graben’ system affecting the centre of the Maltese archipelago, pending a longer observational time period, it is not possible to associate this small number of events with particular faults.”

Any level-headed person would heed the experts’ advice

Does the fact that the earthquakes registered in the period in question were not very strong mean that all is OK and that works can start on the proposed tunnel?

Not at all. Because, and I quote, “[while] the events were too small, or too distant, to be felt by the public, the results, however, do appear to indicate the presence of active faults in the vicinity of Gozo. For this reason, the seismic stations will be kept in operation for an unspecified period of time and any earthquake activity will continue to be monitored.”

We now know, from the experts’ mouth, that “the results appear to indicate the presence of active faults in the vicinity of Gozo”. In reality, if an earthquake double the strength of the one registered near Gozo on April 17, 2018 (2.6) were to happen in the Sicilian channel in the near future, the consequences on a sub-sea tunnel between Gozo and Malta could indeed be serious.

In the experts’ own words, “Hazard deaggregation indicates that an event of magnitude 5.0-6.0 at close distance to the Maltese islands (corresponding to prominent faults in the Sicily channel) provides the largest contribution to PGA and to spectral acceleration at high frequencies, while the hazard at lower frequencies would be dominated by a large earthquake in SE Sicily, possibly a repeat of the 1693 event”.

PGA stands for peak ground acceleration and is equal to the maximum ground acceleration that occurs when an earthquake hits a location. And the 1693 event is no joke. It is the earthquake that destroyed substantial parts of Mdina and other areas of Malta apart, of course, from causing extensive damage to many towns and cities in nearby Sicily.

Was this all that the experts who conducted the studies had to say in relation to the dangers and the possibility of earthquakes occurring between Malta and Sicily? Not at all.

First of all, they repeatedly insisted that theirs was only a preliminary study based only on two boreholes drilled in the waters between Malta and Gozo. They also clearly stated that two boreholes were definitely not enough to be able to better determine what is happening in the sea between Malta and Gozo.

Then, apart from insisting that theirs is only a preliminary study and, therefore, other studies are definitely needed, the experts pointed out there are a number of limitations to their geological interpretation of the seismic (earthquake) reflection data.

They pointed out that their study was limited by:

1) The differences in resolution of geophysical and sedimentological data.

2) Discontinuous seismic reflectors, likely due to the occurrence of fractures and cavities.

3) Limited stratigraphic information provided by only two offshore boreholes.

4) Occurrence of extensive wipe-out zones linked to the presence of gas within the sedimentary succession, which may be hiding structures in some areas.

The experts themselves concluded that, in view of these non-irrelevant limitations and also in view of the subjective nature of geologic interpretation, the geological model generated for the study commissioned by the Maltese government and conducted between 2016 and 2018 is characterised by a degree of uncertainty.

Any level-headed person would heed the experts’ advice and not go ahead until such degree of uncertainty persists. In view of all this, will Borg, Muscat, Mercieca, Said and company proceed with their irresponsible madness?

Arnold Cassola is an academic and politician.