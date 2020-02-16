The biggest achievement of any political leader is that of gaining the trust of the electorate through good governance, especially if this trust has been shattered by ruthless politicians who primarily sought their own interest rather than the common good.

But good governance is not simply about improving the government machinery, or the public administration, or the civil service. Good governance implies a holistic concept where the economic policymaking process factors in the observance of human rights, equality, justice, effectiveness and subsidiarity. A free economy honours the dignity of every person, rewarding effort with justice and builds solidarity among citizens.

An economy that solely aims at maximising wealth is a faceless economy, one that is desolate of a truly human purpose. It is economy where only cash seems to matter, one that dictates that ‘profit’ is more important than the human dimension.

Malta’s economy too is sometimes insensitive to the immediate needs of society. Consider the banking sector; severe cost-cutting measures have been introduced by some banks, who despite raking millions in profit, give investors a petty interest for their hard-earned cash. To add to this misery, and inconsiderate to the needs of the public, banks are shutting down a sizeable number of their branches to earn the extra buck, because in their view, this is dictated by an economy which is serviced by the digital world. Little do they know, or perhaps they do, that the elderly and sometimes vulnerable people are not tech savvy or have easy access to a computer.

Similarly, consider the unbridled boom in the building industry, with permits being hastily dished out to speculators, sometimes outside development zones. All this because a fast-moving economy dictates so, irrespective of environmental considerations. Then there is the hefty price tag of tiny properties sold to young couples who must sacrifice their lifetime repaying huge loans offered by the same banks who seek to maximise their profits at all cost.

Perhaps we should recall the words of Pope Benedict in Gaudium et Spes: “Man (and woman) are, in fact, the author, the centre, and the end of all economic-social life, and the first capital to be safeguarded and valued is humanity, the ‘person’ in his or her integrity”. Benedict reiterated that “through economic systems, important choices are made for the life of the individual and for the life of the collective”.

And as Pope Francis said at the symposium ‘Rethinking the economy in fidelity to the charism’, held in Rome in 2016, “Economic structures and their management are never ethically and anthropologically neutral. Either they contribute to building relationships of justice and solidarity or they generate situations of exclusion and rejection”. The Church’s social doctrine has always maintained that “justice must be applied to every phase of economic activity, thus every economic decision has a moral consequence”.

Holy Scripture warns against the consequence of unrestrained economic boosts, often supported by politicians seeking a stake in profits. In Isaiah 5:8, God warns: “Woe on those who join house to house; they add field to field, till there is no place where they may dwell alone in the midst of the land!”

He was cursing those who buy great swathes of land to develop huge housing projects on them, giving each family little room to live. In the next verse He promises that many of the houses will lie empty, and all that land will yield little profit.

Gordon Vassallo is an accredited spiritual guide at the Centre for Ignatian Spirituality.

