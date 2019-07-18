“Bażilka, bażilka, żgur ma tkunu qatt.” “You will never be a basilica”, some fanatic from St Sebastian parish in Qormi sings to tease and taunt the parishioners of St George parish.

This singer throws barbs at the Ġorġjani with even greater ferocity than St Sebastian’s persecutors fired their arrows at him. He slings fire with greater viciousness than the mythical dragon itself directed at St George. Feel free to search this song on YouTube and “enjoy” it!

The two parishes were caught in the recent vortex of basilicas, collegiate and arċipretali parishes. Several contacts I made failed to come up with the English translation of arċipretali which is very sparsely used in the 21st century Catholic Church.

St Sebastian’s parish got its first promotion: their parish priest is now an archpriest and can garb himself in fancier cloth than before. St George’s parish was “elevated to the dignity” of a collegiate Church, and now they will have a chapter of canons. But a segment of the Georgian fans was not amused as nothing less than a basilica would set their hearts aglow.

Rest assured that my musings on this subject are not a classic example of sour grapes. I was baptised in a basilica and thanks to my surname I have the right to be appointed a canon, and now minister in a matriċi, given that Iklin parish is partly the ‘daughter’ of St Joseph the Worker Parish, Birkirkara.

Rivalry unnecessarily kindled

In a commentary dated August 23, 2015, I criticised the request to confer the title of basilica to the Mosta parish church as this could breathe new life into the monster of parish rivalries.

I wrote: “Had the year been 1950 no one would have batted an eyelid. But since the year is 2015 the request triggered a justified negative response from many who consider it a throwback to the Malta of the 1950s and Gozo of the 1970s. How is it possible that there are those who yearn to build the Church of the future by emulating passé things from decades ago?”

And then I added: “Besides, if Mosta becomes a basilica why not Naxxar and Mellieħa and Rabat? One look at the comment boards on the internet is a clear indication that the flames of pique have been unnecessarily kindled.”

Oops, Rabat is on the way to becoming a basilica. What is happening proves that the sleeping monster has been awakened with no real benefit.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna tried to give a positive direction to this basilica fever. On July 30, 2018, when he announced that the Mosta parish church was designated as a minor basilica, he stressed that this title, particularly during the pontificate of Pope Francis, should not be an occasion to “cover the walls with gold, but for us to have hearts of gold”.

He tied to the title the duty to take care of the vulnerable instead of engaging in petty or frivolous arguments and taunts. But we have plenty of taunts going around now. Moreover, we can have hearts of gold without basilicas.

This unintended rise of fanaticism is not the only result of this trend I am criticising. There is, unfortunately, another consequence. There are those who are judging the Archdiocese of Malta and the Archbishop only from this perspective. This is a mistake. More is happening than just the erection of basilicas.

Closer to the vulnerable

Today, the Archdiocese is present in the public sphere more than ever before. Several statements by the Archbishop, the Auxiliary Bishop, the Environment Commission and the Justice and Peace Commission are an example of this invigorated contribution. The Faculty of Theology has coordinated different experts and published working documents on several legislative changes. Caritas, besides its work with drug addicts and other vulnerable persons, has also taken clear stands against the legalisation of marijuana.

The Archbishop himself never shied away from taking a clear public position on very important topics. His high international profile gives more weight to his statements. His repeated words and actions to highlight the plight of refugees and migrants is just one laudable example. They are then buttressed by the strong presence of a number of church organisations in this sector. The Archdiocese has also reached several agreements with NGOs who are now using its property.

Today, the Council of the Archbishop (a sort of ecclesiastic kitchen cabinet) includes more lay people than priests. One is a female theologian who is responsible for the all-important sector of evangelisation. The presence of so many qualified lay persons cannot but make a positive contribution. However, the charisma of male and female religious figures is still unfortunately missing.

Energise the Archdiocese

Weaknesses and deficiencies are quite naturally many. Perhaps the most glaring is that the strategy and direction of the Archdiocese are not guided by a holistic pastoral plan that outlines a common vision, sets desired targets tied to dates, prioritises options and maximises resources by synergising them.

This pastoral plan should have been up and running in January 2018. Regrettably, it has still not seen the light of day.

But there is good news in this regard. Today, the formulation of the Pastoral Plan is being handled by a very able team coordinated by the Auxiliary Bishop.

It is essential that this should not be a plan handed down from top to bottom. It should be a plan that reflects and concretises the aspirations of different levels of the Archdiocese most of all its grass roots. It should reflect the studies of the learned, but it should, first and foremost, be in line with what the foot soldiers experience.

Pope Francis’s documents and speeches give the theological framework of this plan, namely that the Church is a battlefield hospital, that pastors should smell of their sheep and have mercy without taking advantage of God’s mercy. He advocates the rejection of the doctors of the law and their rigid Christianity, and for the Gospel to be about joy, “the leaven of the Gospel in the pasta of society”, with dialogue based on an attitude of paressia (to use Francis’s favourite word) or frankness.

In previous commentaries, I proposed that the structure of the Curia should be based on the theological virtues of faith, hope and charity.

A structure in which the Archbishop’s kitchen cabinet is made up of the Auxiliary bishop and three episcopal vicars responsible for the works and initiatives covered by each of these virtues could be lean and effective.

It is essential that the group working on drafting the plan should embark on a wide consultation process even at this early stage of drafting. This process of consultation before and after the publication of the draft, if handled well, can bring with it a new and much needed enthusiasm.

I am sad that this path of basilicas and collegiate churches has been embarked on, but I am more than happy to note that our Archdiocese is much more than basilicas and collegiate churches. Positive initiatives can be on the way if a Pastoral Plan is adopted.

Perhaps after this hot summer we shall have an ecclesiastical spring not an autumn.