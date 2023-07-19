At the brink of the final year of compulsory education, the exciting journey of building your future career begins, and it is essential to know about as many of the options ahead of you. Jobsplus, the national employment agency, is dedicated to supporting you through this crucial transition by offering personalised services to equip you with the knowledge, skills, and aptitude needed to thrive in your professional journey.

Future-proof your career with personalised guidance

Jobsplus is dedicated to assisting you find the right job by providing tailored services to match your needs. Upon reaching out to Jobsplus, you will be paired with an Employment Advisor (EA), who will serve as your primary contact throughout the process and provide support in:

Individualised Career Guidance and Personalised Action Plan (PAP) for Employment: Your EA will help you explore various career options, enhance your skills, and market yourself effectively to potential employers. Together, you'll develop a Personalized Action Plan (PAP) that aligns with your aspirations and maximizes your chances of success. Career test: The career test is designed to identify a suitable career or career path that matches your interests and skills, providing valuable insights for your professional journey. Mock interviews: Practice makes perfect! The mock interview provides you with a real job interview experience, enabling you to hone your interview skills and receive valuable feedback. This experience builds your confidence and prepares you for actual job interviews. CV building: A dedicated session on CV writing ensures your resume stands out from the crowd, saving you time and stress during your job search. A well-crafted CV increases your confidence and leaves a positive impression on potential employers. Other activities: Jobsplus also offers ad hoc information sessions and developmental workshops, providing you with a holistic support system.

Nurture your potential with skills and knowledge

Jobsplus firmly believes in the power of lifelong learning education to transform lives and enhance employability. Their diverse range of courses aim to empower individuals across various fields and as a student in your last year of compulsory education, these courses can also help you build a strong foundation for your future endeavours.

Employability Skills Courses: Tailored specifically for the unemployed and inactive, these courses focus on empowering you with the skills and competencies necessary to secure employment opportunities. Specialised Courses: Jobsplus offers diverse courses in areas such as; Accounting, Business Skills, Care Work, Clerical Work, Health, Safety and Security, Hospitality and Customer Service, ICT, Language and Numeracy, and Technical and Trade courses. Soft Skills Courses: The suite of soft skills courses provided equips you with the essential abilities required across various occupations, making you an asset to any employer.

By choosing Jobsplus, you have the opportunity to select the learning path that suits you best and enjoy flexibility by opting for online or on-site courses at the Jobsplus Training Complex.

Jobsplus is licensed as a Further Educational Institute by the MFHEA, and many of the courses offered are accredited up to MQF level 4.

Conclusion and contact details

As you approach the next phase of your life, Jobsplus is here to empower you with the tools for success. Their Advisory Services and comprehensive Courses are designed to support you in achieving your career goals. Embrace these opportunities and embark on a journey towards a fulfilling and prosperous future.

The best part? All Jobsplus services are entirely free of charge.

For further information about Jobsplus services, visit https://jobsplus.gov.mt or find them on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. If you need Advisory Services, write to advisory.jobsplus@gov.mt, and for Training Services, reach out to training.jobsplus@gov.mt.

Meet Jobsplus representatives during the ‘I CHOOSE’ careers expo between Friday, July 21, 2023 (4pm till 8pm) and Saturday, July 22, 2023 (9am till 1pm) at the Grand Hotel Excelsior, Floriana.