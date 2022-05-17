As COVID-19 measures are being lifted, Beyond the Moon is resuming its project ‘Offer a Vacation’ to families with a seriously ill child.

After two passive years, Beyond the Moon’s administration team is hard at work making arrangements for the many Maltese families who, due to the pandemic, had their cost-free dream holiday put on hold.

Contact is now being made with the families to establish their availability and update their requirements based on the child’s health and needs.

This will enable the association to retouch base with the child’s medical professionals and determine the most ideal holiday resort between Disneyland Paris, Center Parcs, Landal GreenParks and Park Molenheide.

“Resuming our mission feels like a rebirth of our association and reminds us of the very first family we made happy in 2005,” Pascale Somers, manager and co-founder of Beyond the Moon, said.

These vacations are supported by a number of local sponsor partners including corporate companies such as Corinthia Hotels International, De La Rue Malta and Crane Currency Malta Ltd, that continued with their support even during the pandemic, as well as various fundraising initiatives organised in the past 16 years by Marisa Xuereb, sponsor ambassador for Beyond the Moon in Malta.

Since public activities and events were prohibited in the past two years, Xuereb launched The Perfect Gift, an online market to raise funds for the cause and, at the same time, promote small business establishments and artisans to shoppers in a COVID-free environment. The website, www.theperfectgiftfair.com, continues to offer buyers the opportunity to buy gifts for any occasion be it a birthday, Father’s Day, or a thank you memento for teachers.

“Now more than ever, families with a sick child need the opportunity to relax and spend some quality family time together far away from hospitals. It is really heart-warming to know that we can finally once again make this happen for them,” Xuereb said.

For more information, visit www.beyondthemoon.org. Artisans or small establishments may promote their products on the www.theperfectgiftfair.com and social media platforms against a small donation and may contact the organiser by e-mail on btm.marisa@gmail.com or by filling in the form available on the website.