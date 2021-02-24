Repubblika is looking forward to Saturday’s national unity conference hosted by the President of Malta. But that does not mean we don’t feel some trepidation.

A ‘national unity’ conference will likely exhort us to respect the national flag, stand tall to the national anthem and bow to the institutions of the State. As our name suggests, Repubblika does not under-estimate the importance of this iconography. At every one of our public gatherings, proceedings conclude with the national anthem; the national colours and the flag feature prominently and symbols were and are treated with respect and dignity.

That is not because the symbols deserve that dignity in and of themselves. They have no value in and of themselves. They are representative of the republic and the values we believe the republic should be endowed with and to which we aspire. Indeed, for us singing the national anthem does not stop at “pride” in our republic. For us it is also an act of “protest” because we believe our republic is not what it should be.

Symbols may be easier to recognise and to be familiar with, but at the heart of a functioning republic is its law, and supreme in that law, its Constitution. Codified there is the covenant between the community and those chosen by it and from within it to govern it. The contract defines delegated power by setting out its limitations and consequences if it is exceeded or subverted. And the most explicit limitation is the set of inalienable rights enjoyed by every human being – not merely every citizen – that for any reason is faced with the wielding of that delegated power by the authorities of the Maltese State.

For being so crucial to our democratic life, the relationship of the Maltese community with our Constitution is remarkably ambiguous. Most school-leavers are unfamiliar with its basic tenets. Changes to it are handled relatively casually with little to no national reflection and debate.

This is a standing disappointment for us. The Constitution should be our basic law on which we all agree. It is the glue that binds together in one community majorities and minorities. It ensures that minorities feel that the decisions taken by the majority are taken also on their behalf. Far more obviously than flag or anthem, the Constitution should be the comfort to all minorities of opinion, even the opinion of one.

But a constitution that lives up to this mission needs to be owned by the community it governs. They need to know it, understand it, and to be able to drive changes to it so that it keeps up with the time.

The process of Constitutional reform, therefore, postponed in fits and starts for several years now, is a frustrating and repeatedly missed opportunity to have a nationwide discussion on how this community wants to be governed.

In 2019, Repubblika made proposals for a transparent and open national debate on Constitutional changes. We invested our attention on the process, making recommendations on the broadest possible public participation and taking the discussion about reform outside the smoke-filled rooms of inter-party horse-trading into Malta’s public square.

Instead, changes to the Constitution have been since implemented haphazardly, excluding any material public consultation – let alone participation – in undignified displays of amateurism. We remain stunned that in July 2020, MPs unanimously voted for Constitutional changes decided minutes before the vote was taken and which they only saw in written form several days after voting.

That contempt for our basic law, and the lack of decorum in the way it is treated by political leaders, takes away from the toolkit of our community its most valuable means of codifying the basic rules that we all agree on and within which all debate and disagreement must peacefully exist.

Beyond the symbols of nationhood, there’s more to bring us together as a community: our citizenship and the rights and duties that come with it and codified in our Constitution. An effort for national unity cannot continue to neglect that.

Robert Aquilina is president of Repubblika.