Ricky Caruana:Resonance: A Glimpse of Infinity

Self-published in 2019.

Since his very inception on planet Earth, Man has sought to discover himself and the wonders that surrounded him. As his intelligence widened, he realised with an ever-increasing awe that something was guiding him, something which was as mysterious as it was absolutely powerful; and Man knelt down before it, adored it, offered it sacrifices, lived for it and died for it.

Religion began to take various forms, subsequently becoming a theme with variations as various races claimed their own beliefs and obstinately stuck to them, regardless of the often tragic consequences, never actually finding an ultimate and entirely acceptable solution to the mysteries that have shadowed and surrounded both Man and nature, particularly those that border into infinity.

Ricky Caruana, young as he is, has ventured with a veritable tour de force in a book delving most deeply into this highly delicate element of what is actually the concept of infinity, what goes into the making of different religions, which all claim truth to be absolutely on their side and very often dissecting their cause.

Resonance is a veritable thesis, offering an amazingly clear approach to various philosophical concepts and beliefs from almost every kind of religion, allowing Man to remain at the centre of whatever he believes in.

In his introduction to the book, Michael Zammit gives Caruana’s work its full worth, surprised as I am by the young author’s courageous trip into the realm of the ‘arcane mysteries that are woven into the fabric of creation’. On the back cover of the book, David Degaetano affirms that Caruana has managed to bring together science, religion and philosophy… that ‘everything springs from the same source.’

The book contains 14 chapters, dealing with creation myths, the atom, atomic consciousness, universal consciousness, out-of-body experiences, form and matter, brain and mind, karma, reincarnation, the golden mean and the golden rule and enlightenment.

The conclusion and epilogue bring down the curtain on one of the most interesting books on the subject that I have ever read. A book that calls for meditation and a lot of soul-searching, reflective deep looks into the mysteries that surround us, that have always baffled us and left a multitude of questions unanswered, until now.