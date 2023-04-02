Marco Bezzecchi claimed a maiden MotoGP win at the rain-lashed Argentina Grand Prix on Sunday, also delivering a first victory for a Ducati team owned by motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi.

Italian rider Bezzecchi finished ahead of Frenchman Johann Zarco with Alex Marquez, who started on pole position, rounding out an all-Ducati podium.

Bezzecchi, 24, also took the lead in the overall standings after world champion Francesco Bagnaia, the winner of last weekend’s season-opener in Portugal, crashed off the circuit while running in second place before recovering to finish in 16th.

Bezzecchi had started in second place on the grid but swept past Marquez on the opening lap and was rarely troubled to take the chequered flag by 4.085sec.

