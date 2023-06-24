Marco Bezzecchi nailed pole for the Dutch MotoGP in record style on Saturday as Marc Marquez suffered more misery.

Bezzecchi became the 13th different pole sitter at Assen in the past 13 visits to the classic venue known as ‘the Cathedral of Speed’.

The Italian secured only his second pole in MotoGP when lowering the track record with a flying lap of 1 minute 31.472 seconds.

Riding for Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati satellite team he is joined on the front row by world champion Francesco Bagnaia and his VR46 teammate Luca Marini.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com