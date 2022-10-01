Italian rookie Marco Bezzecchi clinched his first MotoGP pole position on Saturday as he scorched his way to a lap record in Thailand, with title contender Francesco Bagnaia qualifying third.

It will be an all Ducati front row for Sunday’s 26-lap race at Buriram after Bezzecchi, 23, set a best time of one minute 29.671 seconds, pipping Spaniard Jorge Martin by 0.021 seconds and Bagnaia (0.104 sec).

World champion Fabio Quartararo was fourth-fastest on his Yamaha.

“I didn’t know that I was pole position because I couldn’t see the big screen in the sun,” Bezzecchi said after qualifying in style late in the second session.

“It’s unbelievable, big emotions. I’m very proud to make it.”

