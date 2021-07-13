Shooter Eleanor Bezzina and swimmer Andrew Chetcuti have been named Malta’s flagbearers for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. The announcement confirmed the two athletes – a new initiative for the Games – upon the fact that they are the most representative of our country in these Games, with Tokyo being the third participation for Chetcuti and the second for Bezzina.

The Malta contingent, consisting of six athletes in five disciplines, will be travelling to the Games throughout next week, and Malta Olympic Committee (MOC) president Julian Pace Bonello said they will be expecting the best performances from all the athletes.

