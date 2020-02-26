Lisa Marie Bezzina and Joelle Cortis set new standards in local road running last Sunday when they became the first Maltese female athletes to complete a 10K race under the 36-minute barrier during the Fastest 10 MAAA National Road Running Championships.

Bezzina, fresh from her success at the SportMalta Awards Għażliet Sportivi Nazzjonali where she was named as the Sportswoman of the Year, topped the women’s race in a time of 35 minutes 26 seconds.

Cortis, who is on the books of St Patrick’s AC, crossed the finish line in second place in a time of 35 minutes and 42 seconds.

AS Libertas runner Mona Lisa Camilleri completed the podium when clocking a time of 36 minutes and 21 seconds.

The men’s race saw again the success of Gozitan runner Charlton Debono.

The Evolve Endurance Club runner dashed home first in 30 minutes and 33 seconds.

Luke Micallef, of Pembroke Athleta, had to settle with second place in a time of 31 minutes and 15 seconds while Dillon Cassar (Raptorz Running Club) secured third place when clocking 31.28.