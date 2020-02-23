Athletics and acquatic sport were the biggest winners at the 2020 SportMalta Awards Għażliet Sportivi Nazzjonali contest that was held on Saturday night at the Hilton Hotel.

Long distance runners Jordan Gusman and Lisa Marie Bezzina were crowned as the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, respectively.

Gusman polled the highest number of votes from a jury of sports journalist to crown a memorable year which saw him win two gold medals for Malta at the Games of the Small States of Europe in Montenegro.

On the other hand, Bezzina was Malta’s leading female athlete last year when she not only managed to complete a 5,000m and 10,000m double at the GSSE but she also topped the Pisa Half Marathon before setting a new half marathon record in Valencia.

Karl Izzo (centre) receives his coach of the year award. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Acquatic Sport Association president Joe Caruana Curran was named as the Official of the Year after steering his governing body to excellent results in both waterpolo and swimming.

Karl Izzo was named coach of the Year after leading the senior waterpolo national team and the U-17 selection to the European Championships with the latter securing an historic 12th placing.

Waterpolo player Jake Muscat, a key member of the Malta U-17 national team and Malta champions Neptunes, and swimmer Mya Azzopardi, who won three bronze medals at the GSSE and set 12 national records, took the young sportsment of the year awards.

Sailing crew Elusive II were crowned as the Team of the Year after their triumph in the Rolex Middle Sea Race.

The biggest ovation of the night went to young triathlete Jake Vella who won the People’s Choice Award.

Vella, who suffers from ROHAD, a rare condition, practices triathlon and last year he completed a long-distance swim to collect funds for abandoned animals.