Eleonor Bezzina enjoyed a positive start in the women’s 25 metres Pistol event at the Tokyo 2020 Games when she placed 17th after the first round of qualification on Thursday.

The competition is split over two days with the 44 participating shooters involved in the Precision qualifiers on Thursday and then compete in the Rapid qualifiers on Friday.

In the first part of the competition, Precision qualifiers, Bezzina was in excellent form on Thursday when she compiled scores of 96, 96 and 97 in her three blocks to finish with a compiled score of 289.

With the top eight shooters progressing to the final,

That result left Bezzina in a highly-creditable 17th place after the opening day.

