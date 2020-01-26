Lisa Marie Bezzina has bettered her own national record in the half marathon in Sevilla on Sunday morning.

Bezzina, a double gold medallist for Malta at the Montenegro GSSE last June, was at her best in the Sevilla Half Marathon when she managed to complete the distance in a time of one hour 17 minutes and 40 seconds

Her performance was a significant improvement on her previous national mark she had set in Pisa last month when she had finished the race in one hour 17 minutes and 40 seconds. She placed second in her age group.

“I’m really happy with my performance,” Bezzins said.

“Surely, this result would not have been achieved without the person who is always behind me and believes in me, my coach Ivan Rozhnov, for his good guidance.

“I would like to thank also the Maltese Olympic Committee, MAAA president Edwin Attard, Sport Malta and to my family who always give me a lot of support.”