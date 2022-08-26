GUDJA UNITED 3

Plut 18; Gomes 23; Bezzina 86

GŻIRA UNITED 3

Jefferson 42, 73; Maia 64

Gudja United

G. Zammit, J. Bolanos, A. Prates, V. Plut, M. Muchardi-7 (54 F. Romero), J. Arthur, N. Micallef, H. Vella (33 J. Mintoff) (50 J. Bezzina), N. Tabone, S. da Mata Gomes, N. Navarrete-6 (52 A. Selemani).

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-6 (46 D. Cassar), G. Bohrer, N. Muscat-5 (46 J. Mendoza), S. Pisani-5.5 (46 M. Maia), Z. Scerri, L. Riascos, C. Gauci-7 (90 A. Borg), T. Kolega, R. Correa, M. Cosic, Jefferson.

Referee Stefan Pace.

Yellow cards Riascos, Pisani, Arthur, Scerri, Micallef, Mendoza, Selemani, Bohrer.

Red card Riascos (G) 40.

BOV Player of the match Jefferson (Gżira United).

Johann Bezzina came off the bench to rescue a point for Gudja United against ten-man Gżira United in a thrilling encounter at the Centenary Stadium.

It looked as though that Gżira United had completed a stunning comeback as despite being with ten men, following the first-half dismissal of Luis Riascos, and two goals down, they fought back to lead by three goals to two midway through the second half.

However, Gudja kept believing and their efforts were rewarded with a fine strike from Bezzina that earned them a point and preserve their unbeaten record in the championship.

Click here for full story