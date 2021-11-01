Over last weekend, the Malta Air Rifle and Pistol Shooting Club organised its second competition of the National League 2021-22 in the 10m Air Pistol discipline, at the Larry Vella Hall indoor range in Bidnija.

The shooters were required to shoot six sets of 10 shots for a total of 60 shots each in 1hr 15minutes, with the best eight shooters to qualify for the final.

