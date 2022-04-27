Bianca Shoemake broke the 50-metre barrier to set a new national record on her way to victory in the Under 16 category during the Athletics Malta Young Athletes Meeting at the Matthew Micallef St John Track in Marsa.

Shoemake produced a best throw of 50.27 metres to finish at the top of the standings.

The previous best was held by Sarah Chouhal who had managed 47.95 metres and was an impressive nine metres longer than her previous best.

Shoemake’s performance came just a few days after she attended a training camp with her team, Rush AC, in Madrid during the Easter holidays where the club athletes worked with international coaches that helped them improve their technique in their respective disciplines.

