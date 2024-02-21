Bible sharing sessions are being held at the Franciscan Friars Minor church in Għajnsielem. Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando, who is leading the sessions, said that as had been done during the Advent period, the faithful were being invited to Bible sharing sessions during Lent. The first session was held on February 19, during which Fr Ghirlando, together with the congregation, reflected upon the Gospel of the second Sunday of Lent.

Meanwhile, Fr Ghirlando will lead a healing mass at Għajnsielem church on Friday. At 6pm there will be adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, followed by rosary and mass at 7pm. Mario and Maria Caruana will animate mass.

As a spiritual preparation for the special and unique celebration of Easter, priests will be available for the Sacrament of Reconciliation at Għajnsielem church convent every Saturday between 5pm and 7pm.