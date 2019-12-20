Various localities have hosted or will be staging Christmas pageants in the coming days, either at their community theatre or else in their parish church on Christmas Eve.

But a small community in Gozo takes the annual tradition to a whole new level.

On Sunday, San Lawrenz, a picturesque village on the west of Gozo, will be transformed into a ‘living Bible’ with animators filling the parish square and streets to relate episodes from the Scriptures − from the creation of Adam and Eve to the visit of the Three Kings to Baby Jesus.

Many residents of the village, whose population is about 750, look forward to this annual event and participate enthusiastically.

“More than half of the locality’s population takes an active part,” mayor Noel Formosa says.

They use their own houses and other village buildings as a backdrop to the pageant’s narrative.

Mr Formosa adds that this activity, which is being held in the locality for the 51st time, involves months of preparation.

“An organising committee prepares all the logistics so those attending are immersed in a true Christmas spirit,” Mr Formosa remarks.

Mad About Video (MAV) Multimedia will project a 3D mapping show linked to Christmas on to the façade of the parish church.

“It was precisely in the village of San Lawrenz that the first open air 3D production on Gozo was presented some years ago,” the mayor notes.

The projection will also serve as a backdrop during the first part of the pageant.

The activity, which starts at 6.30pm on Sunday, is supported by the Gozo Ministry.