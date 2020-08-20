Bicester Heritage will play host to a new ‘Covid-compliant’ classic car show that will also feature a drive-in cinema.

The Classic Car Drive In Weekend is scheduled for September 18-20 and will see more than 500 classic cars converge on the Oxfordshire site.

The entry price will include a movie, demonstration runs of the classic cars in attendance, car displays, and a live Bonhams MPH auction.

(Bicester Heritage)

Films that have already been confirmed for the weekend include The Italian Job, Gone In Sixty Seconds and Baby Driver, with two cinemas showing three films each day.

Daniel Geoghegan, CEO of Bicester Heritage, said: “The Classic Car Drive In Weekend is the perfect excuse to throw open the doors again at Bicester Heritage and to share the vibrant spirit here, we look forward to welcoming enthusiasts to our Centre of Excellence for Historic Motoring.”

Show director Bas Bungish added: “With so many of our traditional motoring attractions being postponed, cancelled or run behind closed doors, we were determined to create a wonderful event for the new normal – and, with The Classic Car Drive In Weekend, we have done just that.

“In these challenging times our priority will always be to provide a safe and secure environment for all our visitors and exhibitors but that doesn’t mean we can’t all enjoy a fabulous day out with friends and family if the right precautions are in place. Indeed, that’s exactly what so many of us have been yearning for.”