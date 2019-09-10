An event that started 68 years ago has remained ever popular to date.

This is the traditional 14-kilometre-long journey from Rabat to Żabbar which will take place tomorrow as part of the celebrations of the feast of Our Lady of Graces, the patron saint of cyclists.

Cyclists are to gather in Council of Europe Road, Żabbar, at 7am to load their bicycles on trucks engaged for the purpose, while the participants themselves will board coaches that will take them to the parking lot next to Veduta Restaurant, Rabat from where the pilgrimage starts.

From here the bicycle route will pass through Saqqajja, Attard, Lija, Balzan, Birkirkara, Valley Road, Santa Venera, Fleur-de-Lys, Ħamrun, Qormi, Marsa, Paola, Tarxien, Fgura, and ends at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces in Żabbar.

The motorcycle pilgrimage departs from Mosta at 9.45am and passes through Constitution Street, Birkirkara, Regional Road, St Julian’s, Spinola, Sliema seafront, Gżira, Msida, Floriana, Valletta, Marsa, Paola, Senglea, Cospicua, Fgura and Żabbar.

The pilgrimage reaches the sanctuary at about 12.30pm where the cyclists and motorcyclists will read out a prayer and be blessed by parish priest Fr Evan Caruana.

For security reasons all participants should follow the instructions of the organising committee members and marshalls all along the route as the pilgrimage will be using arterial roads. Participants should also be decently dressed and wear a helmet.

Cars, trucks and children on small motorised bikes are not allowed to take part.