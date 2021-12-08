A bid to demolish a quaint old farmhouse on the outskirts of Mosta and replace it with 11 contemporary terraced houses and 41 garages has been labelled "inappropriate and incongruous" by the heritage watchdog.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage expressed concern about the intensity of the proposed development on the rural landscape.

It also asked the applicant to photograph the interior of the farmhouse in order to assess whether it contained any architectural features which are worth preserving.

The site is located in a rural area on the outskirts of the development zone, at Triq San Pawl tal-Qliegha in Mosta. As well as the farmhouse, the site also includes rural structures and a garden.

The height of the proposed building will remain at par with other developments on the street, but the building mass will be significantly increased from the space currently being taken up by the farmhouse.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The application, which can be viewed under the case number PA/07663/21, was filed by Oliver Brownrigg, who has declared ownership of the entire site, and architects JG Periti.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage pointed out that the front of the property includes pre-1968 structures.

“Although photographs of internal spaces are obligatory submission documents for buildings visible on the official 1968 survey sheet in which alterations or demolition is proposed, no photographs have been made available to the Superintendence for assessment," the SCH said.

“The building may have architectural features warranting preservation and which will need to be integrated into the proposed development. The Superintendence cannot adequately assess the impact of the proposed interventions in the absence of a detailed photographic survey.”

Top right shows the building as it is while bottom right shows the proposals for terraced houses. Drawing: JG Periti

Additionally, the SCH has also expressed concern about the intensity of the proposed development so close to the adjacent rural landscape.

“Notwithstanding, the Superintendence notes the proposed drawings and immediately expresses its concern at the intensity and contemporary design of the proposed development, which would bear negatively on the adjacent rural landscape Outside Development Zone,” it said.

The stretch of roads is largely characterised by vernacular buildings and rural fields and the use of glass railings, grey rendering and contemporary design are “inappropriate and incongruous” with the characteristics of the area, the SCH said.

It urged the applicant to rework the proposed facades to “respect the existing context”.

The application has yet to receive a formal recommendation from the PA’s case officer.