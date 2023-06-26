WasteServ has asked five shortlisted bidders to submit their final offer to operate the waste-to-energy facility.

They have until July 31 to submit all required documentation, with work on the facility expected to kick off in January.

To expedite the project, WasteServ undertook excavation works, with the entire site reaching the required level. A waste bunker has also been excavated.

Minor works on the seawater pumping station will be finished in the coming weeks.

The waste-to-energy plant is part of the €500 million capital investment in the ECOHIVE project.

It will allow Malta to move away from its reliance on landfilling and towards a circular economy, WasteServ said in a statement.

This plant will be treating around 192,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste generated locally, diverting it away from landfills and converting it into green energy.

It is expected to meet around 4.5% of Malta’s total energy needs.