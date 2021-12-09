US President Joe Biden has nominated New York businesswoman Constance Milstein to serve as ambassador to Malta, the White House said in a statement.

Milstein is also an attorney, philanthropist, and social entrepreneur.

The White House said she is a principal and co-founder of Ogden CAP Properties and has led international initiatives to address pressing global issues and geopolitical threats.

She is a founding board member of Blue Star Families, the nation’s largest support organisation for military spouses and children.

Milstein pioneered the inventive non-profit Dog Tag bakery, dedicated to empowering disabled veterans.

During the Obama-Biden administration, Milstein served as a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army. She has played key roles with many NGOs focused on international relations, global education, and democracy-building, which include Seton Hall University’s School of Diplomacy, United Nations Association, Refugees International, and UN Watch.

Milstein graduated from New York University and North Carolina Central University. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Angel Award, Blue Star Families; Distinguished Service Award, NYU College of Arts & Science; and the Albert Gallatin Medal for outstanding contributions to society, NYU. She speaks French and Italian.

She is also known to be a long-term contributor to Biden's Democratic Party.