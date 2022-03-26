Joe Biden on Saturday prepared to meet in Warsaw with two Ukrainian ministers in the first face-to-face meeting between the US president and top Kyiv officials since Russia's invasion began.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov will be making a rare trip out of Ukraine in a possible sign of growing confidence in the fightback against Russian forces.

The White House said Biden would "drop by" a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with Kuleba and Reznikov in the Polish capital.

Biden last met Kuleba in Washington on February 22 -- two days before Russia began its assault.

Since then, Kuleba has also met with Blinken in Poland next to the border with Ukraine on March 5.

Biden is on the second and final day of a visit to Poland after he met with EU and NATO leaders in Brussels earlier in the week.

On Friday, he met with US soldiers stationed in Poland near the Ukrainian border and with aid workers helping refugees fleeing the conflict.

He praised Ukrainians for showing "backbone" against the Russian invasion and compared their resistance to the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in China in 1989.

"This is Tiananmen Square squared," he said.

He also referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a man who, quite frankly, I think is a war criminal".

"And I think we'll meet the legal definition of that as well," he said.

Biden said he would have liked to see the devastation caused by the conflict "first hand".

"They won't let me, understandably I guess, cross the border," he said.

Speaking to the troops, he said: "You're in the midst of a fight between democracies and autocrats. What you're doing is consequential, really consequential."

Later on Saturday, he is due to meet with Polish leaders and visit a reception centre for refugees and give a major speech on the conflict.