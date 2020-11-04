President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls gradually closing across the United States.

As first results trickled in, US media projected wins for the Republican incumbent in 13 states including Indiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia -- all states he won in 2016.

Biden captured 11 states including his home state Delaware and big prize New York, plus the US capital Washington. As with Trump, so far, all states claimed by Biden were won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

So far, that gives Biden 126 electoral votes and Trump 89. The magic number is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states.

Trump appeared to be on course to retain Florida, seen as crucial for him to retain the presidency but a close battle was shaping up in Ohio, Arizona and Pennsylvania, won by Trump in 2016.