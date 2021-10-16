Activists gathered in Bidnija for a silent vigil marking four years since the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia on Saturday.

Those in attendance unfurled a large banner reading 'Daphne Was Right' in the field where Caruana Galizia's car came to a stop after being blown up minutes away from her home on October 17, 2017.

Attendees, including members of organising groups Occupy Justice and Repubblika, as well as the murdered journalist's family and friends, laid flowers and candles at the site.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

The event was the first of several marking the anniversary of Caruana Galizia's murder.

A panel discussion on the protection of journalists will be held at Freedom Square in Valletta at 6pm while a Vigil for Truth and Justice will follow at 7.30pm in Great Siege Square.

Mass will also be held in Caruana Galizia's memory at the St Francis of Assisi Church in Valletta at 6.30pm.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier.