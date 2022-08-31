The government and the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS) have invited private investors to submit offers to develop large renewable energy installations.

Systems, which could include solar farms and wind turbines, must have a capacity starting from 40kWp (kilowatt peak) up to a maximum of 1MWp (megawatt peak).

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli and the CEO of REWS, Ing. Marjohn Abela said that if the allocation is taken in full, the government will offer financial support for private investors to generate enough clean energy for around 6,000 households, translating into some 10,000 tons less of carbon dioxide in a year.

Dalli said that through this scheme, the government will invest up to €74 million in clean energy over 20 years.

“We are working to increase the sources of renewable energy in our country, and strengthen security of supply and diversification in energy generation. This will contribute to new economic opportunities and more green jobs. This complements our country’s vision for a decarbonised economy by 2050,” she said.

A similar scheme last year had attracted 36 projects with a maximum capacity of 10 megawatts. Those systems will generate enough electricity for around 4,200 homes, saving the country 7,000 tons of carbon dioxide every year.

For more technical information and clarifications, REWS will be organising a meeting on the 13th of September.

More information at https://www.rews.org.mt/#/en/tenders/224