Hosts France needed Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s late try to make sure of Thursday’s 27-12 victory over Uruguay in Pool A of the Rugby World Cup.

A much-changed side were made to work hard for their second win in the tournament by a spirited Los Teros before 20-year-old Bielle-Biarrey, who became Les Bleus’ youngest player at a World Cup, crossed with eight minutes left in Lille.

No. 8 Anthony Jelonch led Les Bleus, less than seven months after suffering a serious knee injury with head coach Fabien Galthie naming a second-string side to face the outfit ranked 17th in the world.

More details on SportsDesk

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.