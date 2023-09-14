Hosts France needed Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s late try to make sure of Thursday’s 27-12 victory over Uruguay in Pool A of the Rugby World Cup.

A much-changed side were made to work hard for their second win in the tournament by a spirited Los Teros before 20-year-old Bielle-Biarrey, who became Les Bleus’ youngest player at a World Cup, crossed with eight minutes left in Lille.

No. 8 Anthony Jelonch led Les Bleus, less than seven months after suffering a serious knee injury with head coach Fabien Galthie naming a second-string side to face the outfit ranked 17th in the world.

