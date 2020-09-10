Marcelo Bielsa has played down the delay over his new contract at Leeds after confirming he will be in charge for their first season back in the Premier League.
Bielsa guided Leeds back to the top-flight in July after a 16-year absence and although the club have said a new contract is imminent, an agreement has not been formally announced.
