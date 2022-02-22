Marco Bielsa has insisted Leeds’ backroom staff did nothing wrong in their treatment of Robin Koch’s head injury during Sunday’s defeat by Manchester United.

Koch returned after sustaining a cut forehead in a first-half clash with Scott McTominay and was later taken off due to the effects of concussion in a 4-2 loss.

England’s Professional Footballers’ Association criticised the current protocols, saying temporary concussion substitutes needed to be introduced.

Permanent concussion substitutes have been used in the Premier League for the past year, allowing each side up to an extra two changes.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta