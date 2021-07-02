Leeds United’s Argentinian coach Marcelo Bielsa on Friday lost a 19 million euros ($22 million) damages claim against French club Lille, though the ruling by a French industrial tribunal is subject to appeal.

Bielsa, who will have to pay 5,000 euros in costs, has a month to appeal after the tribunal found in favour of Lille, who sacked him as coach in December 2017, only four months after he took the reins of the Ligue 1 side.

Bielsa had testified by video link in February that relations between himself and sporting director Luis Campos, advisor to then club chairman Gerard Lopez, were poor.

