Marcelo Bielsa said on Monday it would be better for Leeds to wait until the end of the season before deciding whether to extend his contract.

The Argentine, who signed a one-year extension to his deal after Leeds won promotion to the Premier League last year, insisted that did not mean he does not want to stay at Elland Road.

“The first thing I want to highlight, because what it seems like is that the president is offering me an extension and I am delaying it,” said the Leeds boss.

“It could be interpreted as the club having more of a desire for me to stay than I do and that’s not the case.

