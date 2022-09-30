Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa is seeking three million euros ($2.93 million) in compensation from Marseille, the club he left in 2015, his lawyers told a French court on Friday.

Bielsa quit Marseille in August 2015. Since then he spent two days at Lazio, 13 games in charge at Lille and almost four years at Leeds. He led the English giants back to the Premier League and then to a ninth place finish, but was fired in February with his team on the edge of the relegation zone.

In Bielsa’s first season at Marseille, the club was top at the halfway point before finishing fourth.

