Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has vowed not to quit the troubled Premier League club but admits he may not be safe from the sack during his side’s dismal run.

Bielsa’s side are five points above the Premier League’s relegation zone after an embarrassing 7-0 hammering at Manchester City on Tuesday.

It was the joint-heaviest league defeat in Leeds’ history and increased talk that Bielsa might walk away from Elland Road before he could be sacked.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta