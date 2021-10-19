FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Monday his controversial plans to hold a World Cup every two years will help spread the funds football generates away from a handful of super clubs.

Infantino explained that his biennial World Cup plan in fact envisages a global showpiece every year, alternating between men’s and women’s competitions.

“Today there are many football competitions that earn much more money than the World Cup and this money that is earned is distributed amongst a very small number of clubs,” said Infantino at a press conference in Buenos Aires alongside Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine football association.

