The Jensen Interceptor was a highly successful integration of Italian design, American muscle and British engineering, says JULES CHRISTIAN.

When you hear the word ‘Interceptor’ you are likely to have visions of jet fighter aircraft streaking across the sky or a young Luke Skywalker piloting against impossible odds and saving the universe from the evil of the Dark Side of The Force.

On the other hand if you are into mo¬toring legend, you may well know the name was associ¬ated with the Jensen Motor Company as far back as 1950 and culminated in one of the most notable sporting GT models of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The Jensen Interceptor was big and bad and was a highly successful integration of Italian design, American muscle and British engineering.

