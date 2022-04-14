The hugely popular Big Band Brothers are set to perform at the Manoel Theatre this Easter.

The hour-long special Easter Sunday concert, presented by the Manoel’s learning and participation programme TOI TOI, will take audience members young and old on a fun musical journey through the decades.

Starting from the era of swing music legends Glenn Miller and Benny Goodman, Malta’s favourite Big Band will showcase how music has developed into the pop tunes of present day.

“TOI TOI: Big Band Brothers Easter Concert will be a great opportunity to experience an amazing band of top musicians and celebrate Easter in style with the family,” Manoel Theatre CEO Massimo Zammit says.

Since percussionist and singer Daniel Cauchi founded the band in 2005, the Big Band Brothers has worked on various creative projects. The fun and energetic musical outfit has performed extensively live and in collaboration with various artists, not just in Malta but also in Portugal, UK, Tunisia, Germany, Sicily, Turkey and Palestine.

Members of the Big Band Brothers.

Performed in English and Maltese, TOI TOI: Big Band Brothers Easter Concert will feature Big Band Brothers with the participation of members from the Big Band Brothers Juniors band and the Malta School of Music’s Little BBB, as well as animateur and vocalist Mariele Zammit.

The TOI TOI: Big Band Brothers Easter Concert will start at 6pm. This event is suitable for audience members aged six and above and adheres to current public health recommendations. Tickets are available via e-mail to bookings@teatrumanoel.mt, by calling 2124 6389 or online at www.teatrumanoel.mt.