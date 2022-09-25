The use of facial recognition technology is becoming increasingly common in public spaces in Europe as CCTV is now used for a variety of purposes, from traffic observation to crime prevention. In many European cities, we are being monitored in real-time in a way we never have been before, whether we are travelling by bus or by train, hanging out at a tourist hotspot, passing through a crowded area while out at night or attending a protest. Many of us have visited London, which is one of the most heavily monitored cities in the world, with the average resident said to be caught on CCTV up to 300 times a day.

In Malta, initial proposals to deploy facial recognition CCTV in areas such as Paceville and Marsa encountered stumbling blocks. Firstly, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legal framework recognises facial recognition as biometric data and therefore is subject to a stricter legal regime. It is seen as sensitive personal data. Moreover, there is concern that the system would not be sufficiently secure and might allow data to be leaked.

The EU Artificial Intelligence Act is currently being negotiated at EU level. It is expected that the Act will ban the use of real-time facial recognition in public places, except in limited circumstances and safeguards, and codes of practice will be put in place to comply with GDPR and protect people’s individual privacy. However, the Act doesn’t rule out the use of facial recognition technology for non-policing issues.

Proponents say that law-abiding citizens have nothing to fear about such systems and that they stop others from littering, speeding and carrying out crime. In short, the new system will make others behave better and won’t affect responsible people. They also say that these systems would be invaluable in time-sensitive situations such as searching CCTV when a child is missing.

Opponents, however, argue that using technology in this way is unethical as it represents an invasion of privacy and civil liberties as facial recognition technology systems are known for their inability to correctly identify faces that are not white and male, due to inherent biases.

A citizen’s think-in on this topic is being held as part of Science in The City on Friday, September 30, at 6.30pm, at Fort St Elmo. The purpose of the event is to encourage and foster discussion with the general public. Registration is free.

For more information about Science in the City, visit scienceinthecity.org.mt.

Claudia Borg is a lecturer with the Department of Artificial Intelligence at the University of Malta. She is the lead coordinator for LT-BRIDGE, a H2020 project aimed at integrating Malta into European Research and Innovation efforts for AI-based language technologies. For more information visit here.

Sound Bites

• Air pollution may spur irregular heart rhythms in healthy teens. This was the finding of a study that examined the impact of air pollution specifically on teens by examining them two hours after exposure. Irregular heart rhythms can lead to sudden cardiac death. The study shows that there is an increased possibility when otherwise healthy teens are exposed to air pollution. Wearing face masks and avoiding vigorous physical activity may be warranted on high pollution days, especially during early morning hours, researchers said.

• Researchers recently announced that they have figured out how to engineer a biofilm that harvests the energy in evaporation and converts it to electricity by using the moisture from your skin. This biofilm has the potential to revolutionise the world of wearable electronics, powering everything from personal medical sensors to personal electronics.

DID YOU KNOW?

• Machine-learning software can identify individual pigs based on their facial features with high accuracy.

• AI and facial recognition techniques are also being used on cows to detect any strange and abnormal behaviour.

• Facial ID technology is used to identify the individual cows of a herd and then watch them all day to provide producers with various metrics.

